Patch Notes - 0.921.11

Fellow Braves,

Thank you for your continued support of Brave's Rage!

This week, a new boss, Champion of the Kingdom, arrives at the adventure and blocks your way! It will be a tough encounter for our Braves since the Champion is believed to be the toughest guy in the entire Kingdom. Show him that you are actually tougher and also smarter by stacking your shield against him.

Additionally, we have tuned down the difficulty for Challenge Tier 2 and 3 a little bit, according to the feedback we have collected over the past few weeks.

Extra damage inflicted by opponents at Challenge Tier 2 is reduced from 3 to 2;

Extra HP of opponents at Challenge Tier 3 is reduced from 12 to 8.

And, of course, the usual stuff again.

Substituted a few dated pics used in Tutorials and Manuals

Improved UIs

See you next week!

Dev Team,

2022.9.9