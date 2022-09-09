Bossing & Looting Update

Bosses are now 4x more likely to appear randomly throughout large building

These surprise bosses no longer come with large numbers of zombies, making it more feasible to defeat them in a small room

All boss types can now appear as a surprise boss, but their abilities are either reduced or removed according to room size

Full boss rooms (marked ???) now grant extra rewards in the form of extra loot spots that are only unlocked when the boss is killed. These extra spots grant loot similar to locked rooms.

Full boss rooms (marked ???) no longer appear in every house and restaurant (chance of appearing is roughly 50%)

Enhancers can no longer roll stats lower than the ones already on the base item

Shooting mechanics have been tweaked so that its much easier to hit zombies at very close range with a gun

Scrap values for superior, rare and elite items have been increased

Dodge and Kick cooldowns have been increased to 10 seconds at base, but Quick Reflexes and Kickboxing skills have been buffed

Stalker is now slightly more common but you can stun him again

Bug Fixes:

A lot of stutters have been fixed making the gameplay much smoother than it was before

You can no longer see dormant zombies fall to the floor on entering a room.

Worms and crows no longer keep moving while dead

A bug that caused you to keep looting storyline books you've already seen has been fixed

NOTE: You will need to quit the game client and install the update on Steam before theses changes take effect. If the game fails to update, logging out of Steam and back in again usually does the trick﻿