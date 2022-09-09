 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Captain Tsubasa - Rise of New Champions update for 9 September 2022

Issues with the missions for Tsubasa Ozora, Tachibana Bros and Juan Diaz

Share · View all patches · Build 9483403 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

**

From August 25, 2022, we have confirmed that for some players the missions

for Tsubasa Ozora, Tachibana Bros, and Juan Diaz are not unlocked through
the DLC EPISODE: RISING STARS after purchase.

The details of the issue are mentioned below.
**

■ Issues with DLC EPISODE: RISING STARS

- The missions for Tsubasa Ozora, Tachibana Bros, and Juan Diaz
are not unlocked through the DLC EPISODE: RISING STARS after purchase.

This issue has been solved on September 7.

**We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

We hope you continue to enjoy Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions.**

Captain Tsubasa: RoNC Admin Team

Changed depots in qa-release branch

View more data in app history for build 9483403
Depot 1163551
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link