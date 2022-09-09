Issues with the missions for Tsubasa Ozora, Tachibana Bros and Juan Diaz

Share · View all patches · Build 9483403 · Last edited 9 September 2022 – 09:32:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

From August 25, 2022, we have confirmed that for some players the missions

for Tsubasa Ozora, Tachibana Bros, and Juan Diaz are not unlocked through

the DLC EPISODE: RISING STARS after purchase.



The details of the issue are mentioned below.

■ Issues with DLC EPISODE: RISING STARS

- The missions for Tsubasa Ozora, Tachibana Bros, and Juan Diaz

are not unlocked through the DLC EPISODE: RISING STARS after purchase.

This issue has been solved on September 7.

**We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

We hope you continue to enjoy Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions.**

Captain Tsubasa: RoNC Admin Team