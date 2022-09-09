Issues with the missions for Tsubasa Ozora, Tachibana Bros and Juan Diaz

**
From August 25, 2022, we have confirmed that for some players the missions
for Tsubasa Ozora, Tachibana Bros, and Juan Diaz are not unlocked through
the DLC EPISODE: RISING STARS after purchase.
The details of the issue are mentioned below.
**
■ Issues with DLC EPISODE: RISING STARS
- The missions for Tsubasa Ozora, Tachibana Bros, and Juan Diaz
are not unlocked through the DLC EPISODE: RISING STARS after purchase.
This issue has been solved on September 7.
**We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.
We hope you continue to enjoy Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions.**
Captain Tsubasa: RoNC Admin Team
