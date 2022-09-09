Update 1.7.0_EarlyAccess: Terrain / Graphics Update

-Terrain is now extracted from higher resolution satellite data for more accurate detail.

-Terrain is now chunked into smaller sections allowing for a more robust terrain LOD system. -Very faraway terrain has now been replaced with pure satellite imagery.

-Upgrade to Unity 2021.

-Add Post Processing effects: Bloom, Color Grading and Temporal Antialiasing check boxes in graphics settings.

-Fix issue with Bloothtooth gamepad controllers not detecting input.

-Fix brake issue on gamepad controllers when pulling back on both and then applying left or right.

-Fix issue where you can’t complete challenge 3.

-Update multiplayer smoothing movement.

-VR controllers now disappear when grabbing the brake toggle.

-Now you can increase and decrease speedbar separately on VR controllers.

-Update brake physics to be more responsive.

-Smooth brake toggle animations when using gamepad / VR controller.

-Update weightshift physics - center of mass is now actually shifted in the body.

-Ability to do a barrel roll on speedwing using only weight shift.

-Add new launch point 8 and new runs open on the North side of the mountain.

-Add a couple new scenery 3D models.

-Fix issue where the Eagle were not soaring or coring thermals.