0.4.4 MP rebalance, Astral Rules and more!

MP rebalance

The starting MP has been changed to 100 and Mindshrooms now give 5MP instead of 1.

The point of this is to make Mindshrooms more meaningful and also make it more apparent that the MP gain from hitting enemies with your sword is based on your current max MP.

As a result of this spell costs have been increased and the damage spells do have been decreased by a little. WIth the exception of Vibrant Crystal as being now a high cost / high damage type spell.

This is somewhat an experimental change that is different from my original vision of spells being quite high damage / high risk. It balances spells a bit more towards being a bit more spammable and more usable outside of bosses. We'll see what needs to be done as a result of this change. I think it's good to shake things up a bit and see how the game plays. There will most likely be more balance changes I will have to make and I doubt everything is perfect right now.

Astral Rules

Another bigger change this update is the new Astral Gates rules. What this means is that every gate has the possibility of having totally unique rules. This was added to balance the gates in Mechanical Fort where you could cheese them by using Spin-Jump. These gates now have a 'No Spin-Jump' rule.

This system also allows for some very interesting future gates that could have crazy rules like 'No Jump'

Changelog