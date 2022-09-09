Our First Major Update is Live

Namaste!

New season is just round the corner, and we have prepared an exciting update to all of our meditators. Our meditation game now features some major changes requested by our players:

THE WEATHER CONTROL

Click the number [6] to cycle between all the weathers our meditation experience offers!



HIGHLY REQUESTED SETTINGS

You can now adjust the mouse sensitivity, enable/disable the rectile dot cursor and adjust the gamma settings.



You can still influence the next updates by participating in our form here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1hD5Edu95rspUBMum0O7MG3_ECayaU5tfEbXv-rE4Pj0/viewform?edit_requested=true

Also we fixed lots of bugs found by the users on the Steam Community. Go and check them out now!

The demo is available again so you can try before you buy!

Just stay mindful,

ASMR Game Labs