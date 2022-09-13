XEL Patch 1.0.5 is available now!

Dear XEL-Fans,
with the latest patch, we are eliminating a lot of bugs and prevent you from getting stuck in some specific situations. But, be assured that this is not the last patch! We will continue working on the game and improve it. Thanks to your ongoing support, and please report everything you encounter!
Without further ado, let's dive into the list of contents, this patch comes up with this time:
Fixes
- Fixed not being able to push box through door in science station
- Fixed a missing translation in the fast travel menu
- Fixed missing voice over in ending cutscene
- Fixed NPCs moving too slowly
- Fixed not being able to climb down ladder in Xelot-Base
- Fixed ladder not working near ice lake
- Fixed being able to cheese through the double battery doors
- Fixed Desmond sliding away too early after Elder meeting cutscene
- Fixed standing NPCs not rotating towards Reid
- Fixed zone not loading in Scorched Wastelands
- Fixed Reid being able to get stuck in the plateau in the Garden area
- Fixed falling through the floor in The Bog
- Fixed Reid getting stuck near the wooden walkways in the Garden
- Fixed instances of Desmond floating
- Fixed Reid being able to climb a tree in the Garden
- Fixed quest marker for “Missing Parts” leading to a closed door
- Fixed several localization issues
- Fixed Elder dialogue getting skipped prematurely
- Fixed some chests missing from certain areas
- Fixed dialogues still playing when player goes back into main menu
- Fixed snacks and gadgets not working after last update
- Fixed impossible jump in the Paradox area
- Fixed dodging into the elevator causing an overlap with cutscene
- Fixed Shirl kneeling when moving
- Fixed batteries being invisible after leaving a scene and returning
- Fixed broken equip buttons
- Fixed an instance of Reid getting stuck when following Desmond
- Fixed Reid falling through world near science station when jumping into ice lake
- Fixed missing Elder dialogue after returning from Scorched Wastelands
Performance
- Improved FPS when entering Safe Haven
You can expect more bug fixes, improvements, enhancements, and more within the next weeks, which will further improve your XEL experience.
A big thank you for your support and patience so far.
Tiny Roar & Assemble Entertainment
