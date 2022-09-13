XEL Patch 1.0.5 is available now!

Dear XEL-Fans,

with the latest patch, we are eliminating a lot of bugs and prevent you from getting stuck in some specific situations. But, be assured that this is not the last patch! We will continue working on the game and improve it. Thanks to your ongoing support, and please report everything you encounter!

Without further ado, let's dive into the list of contents, this patch comes up with this time:

Fixes

Fixed not being able to push box through door in science station

Fixed a missing translation in the fast travel menu

Fixed missing voice over in ending cutscene

Fixed NPCs moving too slowly

Fixed not being able to climb down ladder in Xelot-Base

Fixed ladder not working near ice lake

Fixed being able to cheese through the double battery doors

Fixed Desmond sliding away too early after Elder meeting cutscene

Fixed standing NPCs not rotating towards Reid

Fixed zone not loading in Scorched Wastelands

Fixed Reid being able to get stuck in the plateau in the Garden area

Fixed falling through the floor in The Bog

Fixed Reid getting stuck near the wooden walkways in the Garden

Fixed instances of Desmond floating

Fixed Reid being able to climb a tree in the Garden

Fixed quest marker for “Missing Parts” leading to a closed door

Fixed several localization issues

Fixed Elder dialogue getting skipped prematurely

Fixed some chests missing from certain areas

Fixed dialogues still playing when player goes back into main menu

Fixed snacks and gadgets not working after last update

Fixed impossible jump in the Paradox area

Fixed dodging into the elevator causing an overlap with cutscene

Fixed Shirl kneeling when moving

Fixed batteries being invisible after leaving a scene and returning

Fixed broken equip buttons

Fixed an instance of Reid getting stuck when following Desmond

Fixed Reid falling through world near science station when jumping into ice lake

Fixed missing Elder dialogue after returning from Scorched Wastelands

Performance

Improved FPS when entering Safe Haven

You can expect more bug fixes, improvements, enhancements, and more within the next weeks, which will further improve your XEL experience.

A big thank you for your support and patience so far.

Tiny Roar & Assemble Entertainment

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1674640/XEL/