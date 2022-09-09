- Fixed roger showing 3/1 as starting health
- Infamy selection arrows are now selectable with mouse
- Fix Crazy Denzel still hitting player while he is underground
- Corrected typo on guidance system object
Bounty of One update for 9 September 2022
Hotfix 0.8 (2)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update