Bounty of One update for 9 September 2022

Hotfix 0.8 (2)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed roger showing 3/1 as starting health
  • Infamy selection arrows are now selectable with mouse
  • Fix Crazy Denzel still hitting player while he is underground
  • Corrected typo on guidance system object

