Bohemia Interactive Publisher Sale

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Summer is over, but that doesn’t mean your fun has to be. That’s because we’re offering some of our biggest titles like DayZ and Arma 3 at drastically reduced prices.

How can you get your hands on these amazing bargains? By joining us for Bohemia Interactive’s Publisher Sale!

The sale runs from September 8 to September 22 – two magical weeks of savings that include up to 80% off some of our most popular games, bundles, and DLCs.

Want to experience authentic military combat? Then jump into battle with Arma 3 (75% off), Arma 3: Apex (66% off), and Arma 3: Contact (66% off). Or get all of the DLCs, along with the base game, with Arma 3 Ultimate Edition (15% off).

Military not your thing? Zombies and base building and survival more your speed? Then you definitely need to spend some time in Chernarus and Livonia, where your only goal is to make it through the day. Join the fray and beware the infected with our hardcore hits DayZ (40% off) and DayZ Livonia (20% off) or get the DayZ Livonia Edition (10% off).

But wait, there’s more! Don’t believe us? Then check out our catalogue for a full list of discounts.

Keep in mind that these awesome prices are only available for a limited time, so make sure to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity between September 8 and September 22!