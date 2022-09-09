1.1.0.1 Mini Fix!

- New module : COLOR TO ALPHA
- Fixed : Mp4 Video was not exporting if there is no folder named 'Sequence' during export.
- Fixed : Before Pixelate Basic and Pixelate Advanced modules, if there was a module that changed the image size (Scale, Image Resize etc.), the image would be corrupted.
- Added : Plus and minus buttons to numeric value sliders
