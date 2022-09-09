 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shapebreaker - Tower Defense Deckbuilder update for 9 September 2022

Update v0.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9483128 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Version 0.4.0 is now live. Each map now rewards you with Credits upon completion. You will encounter a Shop in each Act where you can spend your hard earned Credits on cards, items and.... card removal! I would love to hear your feedback on these changes.

Patch notes:
• You now start with 50 Credits.
• Each map will reward you with Credits after completion.
• Each Act now contains a Shop. The Shop always offers you 2 tower cards, 2 element cards, 1 other type card, 2 items and card removal in exchange for Credits.
• Added new visuals for displaying map nodes and Shop nodes in the Act screen.
• Maps now have 33% chance to reward you with an item upon completion instead of being a guaranteed reward.
• Added a message that will be displayed on the main screen when an outdated save has been detected.
• Fixed a typo in the description of the Battery curio.

Got any feedback? Help improve the game by sharing by pressing F8 in-game, on the discussion forums on Steam or on Discord.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1924011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link