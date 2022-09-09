Update v0.4.0

Hi everyone,

Version 0.4.0 is now live. Each map now rewards you with Credits upon completion. You will encounter a Shop in each Act where you can spend your hard earned Credits on cards, items and.... card removal! I would love to hear your feedback on these changes.

Patch notes:

• You now start with 50 Credits.

• Each map will reward you with Credits after completion.

• Each Act now contains a Shop. The Shop always offers you 2 tower cards, 2 element cards, 1 other type card, 2 items and card removal in exchange for Credits.

• Added new visuals for displaying map nodes and Shop nodes in the Act screen.

• Maps now have 33% chance to reward you with an item upon completion instead of being a guaranteed reward.

• Added a message that will be displayed on the main screen when an outdated save has been detected.

• Fixed a typo in the description of the Battery curio.

Got any feedback? Help improve the game by sharing by pressing F8 in-game, on the discussion forums on Steam or on Discord.