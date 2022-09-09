 Skip to content

Sumo Seals Playtest update for 9 September 2022

Update Notes for September 9 2022

Build 9483083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced multi jump into double jump and increased cooldown
  • Fixed collision errors in Last Stand Map
  • Ice cubes now respawn in Iceberg Map
  • Fixed bug where score in Puck mode would not track properly if in a team
  • Reduced jump sfx volume
  • Shortened default round time for Control Mode

