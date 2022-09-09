- Reduced multi jump into double jump and increased cooldown
- Fixed collision errors in Last Stand Map
- Ice cubes now respawn in Iceberg Map
- Fixed bug where score in Puck mode would not track properly if in a team
- Reduced jump sfx volume
- Shortened default round time for Control Mode
Sumo Seals Playtest update for 9 September 2022
Update Notes for September 9 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update