- Added more enemies to the first desert dungeon
- Adjusted desert dungeon spawn point
- Fix quest log not opening
- Fix upgrade stat UI centered on talent point UI
- Combined first and second outter worlds to reduce load screens
Cryptr update for 9 September 2022
Patch notes for Sept 9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update