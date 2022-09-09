 Skip to content

Cryptr update for 9 September 2022

Patch notes for Sept 9

Share · View all patches · Build 9482955 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added more enemies to the first desert dungeon
  • Adjusted desert dungeon spawn point
  • Fix quest log not opening
  • Fix upgrade stat UI centered on talent point UI
  • Combined first and second outter worlds to reduce load screens

