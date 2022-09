Share · View all patches · Build 9482926 · Last edited 9 September 2022 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Long time no see guys!

The following is the content of this update:

1.New Song

Update five songs: "The Day We Become Family" ,"Tracing Shadow" , "WuXianJuChang" , "ZhongHuaZhuHuoNiang" , "ZhongHuaMoShuiNiang"











Inferno Difficulty

Update 9 songs of Hell difficulty for you to challenge, respectively:

(1) 13/VIS

(2) Annihilator

(3) Find ME

(4) Flash Dance

(5) Makes Me Wonder

(6) Now is the time, Do it

(7) Tales of Ginkgo

(8) Together

(9) Your Mind