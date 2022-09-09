Update 0.2.9.3

(Released on 09.09.22)

UI/UX-Changes

More complete Credits - Sorry it took so long, but everyone should be in there now.

Bug-Fixes

Fixed Pammy navigation inconsistencies when using fast forward

Fixed smaller level inconsistencies

Thanks for everyone that visited us at the Gamescom! We are still in processing all of the great feedback and suggestions we have gathered during it, keep an eye on our discord server for further announcements.