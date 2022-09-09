 Skip to content

Panic Mode update for 9 September 2022

Update 0.2.9.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Panic Mode – Update 0.2.10.0

(Released on 09.09.22)

UI/UX-Changes
  • More complete Credits - Sorry it took so long, but everyone should be in there now.
Bug-Fixes
  • Fixed Pammy navigation inconsistencies when using fast forward
  • Fixed smaller level inconsistencies

Thanks for everyone that visited us at the Gamescom! We are still in processing all of the great feedback and suggestions we have gathered during it, keep an eye on our discord server for further announcements.

