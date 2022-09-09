Graduated update log for 9 September

Residents of Backwater! Here are the fixes for this afternoon.
- New Houhai Power Company (started collecting electricity bills)
- Fixes for various delivery bugs (challenge the evil dragon!)
- Fixed the problem of incorrect character attributes after loading the game
- Some character bugs fixed
- Paintings updated
- Expanded fridge capacity
We welcome your active feedback on bugs!
Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.
Changed files in this update