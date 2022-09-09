 Skip to content

DanceXR update for 9 September 2022

Release 1.3.5

Build 9482665

New features

  • Added support for T pose motions. A new option in the motion settings will enable T pose support for motions.
  • New first person camera. Select an actor in the scene and you can see from their eyes. Image stablizing and damping options are available.

Models

  • Added option to fine tune bone inheritance to tackle issues with certain models
  • Added material and morph settings for accessory models
  • Accessories are now referenced with path instead of index. This fixes wrong accessory loaded after adding or removing accessories in your library
  • Added a few options for Outfit masking. You can now use mask map for either shape, cutout or pattern.
  • Added gravity option for ragdoll
  • A new default alpha sorting mode that works for most models. Dithering is no longer the default option.
  • Updated material setting menu

UI UX & System

  • Activation process will be automatically performed without any user input if you download from Steam.
  • Previous button logic updated to follow most media players. When you are in the middle of a song, clicking on previous button will play the current song from the beginning instead of loading the previous song.
  • New "Assign Individually" option in motion menu. This can be used for motions with multiple tracks to assign each motion to different actors individually.
  • New color temperature and hue saturation settings for light colors. These in combination with Auto-Update can produce strobing light effect.

Fixes

  • Fixed XPS stage model scanning
  • Fixed PMX model non-collision groups. In the previous version the group index is offset by 1 causing collision configurations to be wrong in certain models.
  • Fixed depth issue in recorded images and screen
  • Fixed preset editing when there are many presets.
  • Fixed Eye Contact when more than one actor in the scene.
  • Fixed Outfit glow brightness in HD

Update is avaialble on beta branch and will be published to default later this month.

