Release 1.3.5

New features
- Added support for T pose motions. A new option in the motion settings will enable T pose support for motions.
- New first person camera. Select an actor in the scene and you can see from their eyes. Image stablizing and damping options are available.
Models
- Added option to fine tune bone inheritance to tackle issues with certain models
- Added material and morph settings for accessory models
- Accessories are now referenced with path instead of index. This fixes wrong accessory loaded after adding or removing accessories in your library
- Added a few options for Outfit masking. You can now use mask map for either shape, cutout or pattern.
- Added gravity option for ragdoll
- A new default alpha sorting mode that works for most models. Dithering is no longer the default option.
- Updated material setting menu
UI UX & System
- Activation process will be automatically performed without any user input if you download from Steam.
- Previous button logic updated to follow most media players. When you are in the middle of a song, clicking on previous button will play the current song from the beginning instead of loading the previous song.
- New "Assign Individually" option in motion menu. This can be used for motions with multiple tracks to assign each motion to different actors individually.
- New color temperature and hue saturation settings for light colors. These in combination with Auto-Update can produce strobing light effect.
Fixes
- Fixed XPS stage model scanning
- Fixed PMX model non-collision groups. In the previous version the group index is offset by 1 causing collision configurations to be wrong in certain models.
- Fixed depth issue in recorded images and screen
- Fixed preset editing when there are many presets.
- Fixed Eye Contact when more than one actor in the scene.
- Fixed Outfit glow brightness in HD
Update is avaialble on beta branch and will be published to default later this month.
Changed depots in beta branch