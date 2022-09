Share · View all patches · Build 9482524 · Last edited 9 September 2022 – 12:39:20 UTC by Wendy

We've just released a hot fix for two of mission 7's bugs reported yesterday.

Mission 7 sometimes doesn't progress after all X-9 drones are eliminated.

Iris's dialogue cut short by debris arrival cutscene.

We hope this patch will improve your playing experience. Thank you very much for supporting the game.