Update 1.4.9 released!

Slipstream has been an absolute blast! To celebrate we made a bunch of fixes and improvements, and highlight some of our favourite community videos!
Changelist
- Slipstream synchronisation in multiplayer games has been added. Vehicles should not behave the same for everyone in the multiplayer lobby.
- Fixed issue in the track editor where the terrain wouldn't be visible.
- Fixed issue where the 'Disarm' command did not function properly.
- Fixed issue with the camera noise being too pixelated when the drone was killed due to flying into a water source.
- Fixed issue where the race score screen would freeze when pressing 'Esc' right before the score screen would show.
- Fixed issue in the button mapping screen where a newly assigned button wouldn't show correctly in the menu.
The following changes have been released as quickfix updates last week, but had not been documented yet.
- Fixed issues with the Slipstream level selection thumbnails not showing correctly in the Level Selection menu and multiplayer lobby.
- Fixed issues with the tournaments not loading.
- Fixed issues with drones of other pilots not flying in multiplayer.
- Fixed issue with the multiplayer finish screen not working properly and not sending race times for the leaderboards.
