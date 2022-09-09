Update 1.4.9 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9482522 · Last edited 9 September 2022 – 07:59:04 UTC by Wendy



Slipstream has been an absolute blast! To celebrate we made a bunch of fixes and improvements, and highlight some of our favourite community videos!

Changelist

Slipstream synchronisation in multiplayer games has been added. Vehicles should not behave the same for everyone in the multiplayer lobby.

Fixed issue in the track editor where the terrain wouldn't be visible.

Fixed issue where the 'Disarm' command did not function properly.

Fixed issue with the camera noise being too pixelated when the drone was killed due to flying into a water source.

Fixed issue where the race score screen would freeze when pressing 'Esc' right before the score screen would show.

Fixed issue in the button mapping screen where a newly assigned button wouldn't show correctly in the menu.

The following changes have been released as quickfix updates last week, but had not been documented yet.

Fixed issues with the Slipstream level selection thumbnails not showing correctly in the Level Selection menu and multiplayer lobby.

Fixed issues with the tournaments not loading.

Fixed issues with drones of other pilots not flying in multiplayer.

Fixed issue with the multiplayer finish screen not working properly and not sending race times for the leaderboards.

Check these out!

by MADCHILLER FPV

[previewyoutube=zjL-FhClGro;full] ]

by nAdib FPV

[previewyoutube=3SQj3gmDoI8;full] ]

by Bacon Ninja FPV

[previewyoutube=OqvnvISze2M;full] ]