v1.0.4 patch notes

Added some live2d animations (we will add more in the future patch)

Reworked the English translation.

Changed the skill effect of Donate

Before change: Spend 3000 gold coins, grant friendly units 5% damage reduction for 1 turn (can be stacked).

After change: Spend 3000 gold coins, grant friendly units 5% more Attack Damage for 6 turns (can be stacked).

Donate is designed for the endgame of endless mode that players can enhance their units when they have enough gold coins. However, it was too weak and confused many players. So we decided to empower this skill.

Fixed some minor bugs.

We are still working on new live2d animations and new stories, a new skill system is also on the schedule!

We really appreciate your patience and support!