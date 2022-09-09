0.14.1.7 Changelog

Add nursery TURBOCHARGE option. If you turn TURBOCHARGE on in the nursery, it will dramatically increase the growth rate of eggs, juveniles and pregnancies.*

Add nursery-specific wandering behaviour

Fix a minor nursery button overlap issue

Fatigue will no longer drop rapidly when max fatigue is reduced due to bad temperatures

Cause creatures to wake up and make one last desperate bid to find food if their food stores run out while asleep. (replaces the LayDownAndDie behaviour)

Rename the “Metabolic Heat Production” gene to simply “Metabolism”

Make Healing and Fatigue recovery scale with Metabolism

Fix another crash caused by lack of audio hardware that I missed last time. (“The given key ‘WindInBroadleavedTrees’ was not present in the dictionary.”)

Possibly fix the “Embryos should not be able to die” crash. But don’t hold me to that, I don’t have any way to test it.

*footnote: TURBOCHARGE is not recommended for Primum specium with anxiety, heart palpitations, neurotic yapping disorder or suicidal ideation. Immediately discontinue use if your potatoes exhibit early warning signs of sentience and/or begin mimicking human speech. If life signs persist after 4 hours, aim for the head.