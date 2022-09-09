 Skip to content

Home Sweet Home Survive update for 9 September 2022

🔥 HOT FIX on September 09, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9482421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

📣 Announcement 🔥 HOT FIX on September 09, 2022
From 15.30 - 17.00 (+7 GMT)
Due to detecting problems, The team would like to make improvements during this time. The following change in schedule is detailed as follow:

  • Fixed Bug Map: Whistledown Mansion

Players who check and find any bugs or other issues, can notify the team directly via email 𝗵𝘀𝗵𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁@𝘆𝗴𝗴-𝗰𝗴.𝗰𝗼𝗺 By specifying the subject of your problem in the email header such as [Bug] [Lost Item] along with a picture or description of the problem.

Thank you
Home Sweet Home Team : Survive

📣 ประกาศปิดปรับปรุงเร่งด่วน 🔥 HOT FIX 🔥
ในวันที่ 9 กันยายน 2565 เวลา 15.30 - 17.00 น. (+7 GMT)
โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

  • แก้ Bug Map: Whistledown Mansion

สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง
ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วย เช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

ขอบคุณค่ะ
ทีมงาน Home Sweet Home : Survive

