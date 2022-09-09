V1.0.6 Updates

Updates:

-Updated Mac support;

-Optimized level structure. Now players can not return to the level that has been restored once the current chapter is over;

-Added some signs pointing to the next level;

-Adjusted the details of some levels(509,703......).

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed automatically walking when the character stop interacting with items;

-Fixed the bug that the synched robot would be in mid-air after switching levels while the robot was being lifted up by the elevator;

-Fixed the bug that the achievements of Transcendence could not be obtained. Now players can open the % page to obtain the achievements if conditions are met;

-Fixed the bug that the player's collection of chips was not saved in the statistics page of the level;

-Fixed the bug that dialogues in the station scene could not be recorded correctly in the Dialog Recap;

-Fixed the bug that the character would be pulled back if players immediately flicker to another door or interact after going to the next level;

-Fixed the bug that the move not counted if the light operation is performed immediately after entering the level;

-Fixed the bug that the number of chips would be deducted when leaving level 710;

-Fixed the bug that the yellow light could be received infinitely by returning level 501 from level 502;

-Fixed the bug that support skill could not be selected when restarting chapters;

-Fixed the incorrect display of all lamp socket indicators on the outer layer of Pack 9 in some cases;

-Fixed the bug that the character would die in an infinite loop and could not restart;

-Fixed the bug of inconsistent flicker distance;

-Fixed the bug that [Steam Golden Achievement] did not pop up in some cases;