-Fixed a major bug where viewable deck cards would be blank after loading from a saved game (caused by last patch)
-Card 'history' is now viewable. When hovering over a card on the field, hold left-ctrl to show which card was there before stats were calculated.
Rally update for 9 September 2022
Minor Patch V.522
-Fixed a major bug where viewable deck cards would be blank after loading from a saved game (caused by last patch)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update