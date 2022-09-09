 Skip to content

Rally update for 9 September 2022

Minor Patch V.522

Share · View all patches · Build 9482319 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a major bug where viewable deck cards would be blank after loading from a saved game (caused by last patch)
-Card 'history' is now viewable. When hovering over a card on the field, hold left-ctrl to show which card was there before stats were calculated.

