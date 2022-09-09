Introducing new Fusion Monsters that use "Fallen of Albaz" as Fusion Material, like "Mirrorjade the Iceblade Dragon" and cards that will reinforce your "Blue-Eyes" Deck!
Not to mention cards that strengthen already available archetypes like "Rokket" "Odd-Eyes" "Swordsoul" "Ghostrick" and "Vampire"
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel update for 9 September 2022
A new Selection Pack is here! The Newborn Dragon
Patchnotes via Steam Community
