Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel update for 9 September 2022

A new Selection Pack is here! The Newborn Dragon

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Introducing new Fusion Monsters that use "Fallen of Albaz" as Fusion Material, like "Mirrorjade the Iceblade Dragon" and cards that will reinforce your "Blue-Eyes" Deck!
Not to mention cards that strengthen already available archetypes like "Rokket" "Odd-Eyes" "Swordsoul" "Ghostrick" and "Vampire"

