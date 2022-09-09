 Skip to content

Tengin Music Engine update for 9 September 2022

Tengin Music Engine Day 1 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

This patch fixes some of the bugs and addresses some of the feedback I've received since releasing on Steam yesterday:

  • Fixed bug where Instrumentalist character didn't work for some song/level combinations
  • Auto adjusted settings for Bass and Instrumentalist characters to make them work better without manual adjustments
  • Bass and Instrumentalist characters now have Beta tag on the character select screen to indicate their rougher algorithmic state
  • Fixed issue where clouds were missing on City level
  • Fixed issue where platforms weren't despawning on Sky level
  • Reorganized some aspects of the song select screen and added pointer to Steam announcements page for documentation and tutorials
  • Small improvements to splitter tool, including support for spaces (hopefully)

Please enjoy!

-Tom

