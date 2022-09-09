Tengin Music Engine Day 1 Patch

This patch fixes some of the bugs and addresses some of the feedback I've received since releasing on Steam yesterday:
- Fixed bug where Instrumentalist character didn't work for some song/level combinations
- Auto adjusted settings for Bass and Instrumentalist characters to make them work better without manual adjustments
- Bass and Instrumentalist characters now have Beta tag on the character select screen to indicate their rougher algorithmic state
- Fixed issue where clouds were missing on City level
- Fixed issue where platforms weren't despawning on Sky level
- Reorganized some aspects of the song select screen and added pointer to Steam announcements page for documentation and tutorials
- Small improvements to splitter tool, including support for spaces (hopefully)
Please enjoy!
-Tom
Changed files in this update