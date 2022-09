Share · View all patches · Build 9482195 · Last edited 9 September 2022 – 06:46:05 UTC by Wendy

PC only update that fixes a bug with Steam Input where if there we no gamepads connected before running the game it wouldn't read inputs from any gamepads at all and you had to restart the game to make gamepads work.

Thanks to Austin from Valve!

And yes,

Wally is real.