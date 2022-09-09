 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bunny Hill update for 9 September 2022

1.1.4 - Character Update Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9482067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Patch Notes

  • Fix for the display number decreasing on time trial unlockable characters.
  • fix for random small bumps in the generated courses (the game is now smoother, faster, and easier to play.)

By fixing the bumps, all characters got a small buff. They are all a bit faster and more viable now. Jim, pretty much stayed the same due to his collider being big enough to gloss over most of the bumps before this update.
It should also make collision detection a little bit better, so that close calls favor the player.

Hope it's more fun to play now, and shout out to the player who reported the bug!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1424351
  • Loading history…
Depot 1424352
  • Loading history…
Depot 1424353
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link