1.1.4 - Character Update Hotfix

Hotfix Patch Notes

Fix for the display number decreasing on time trial unlockable characters.

fix for random small bumps in the generated courses (the game is now smoother, faster, and easier to play.)

By fixing the bumps, all characters got a small buff. They are all a bit faster and more viable now. Jim, pretty much stayed the same due to his collider being big enough to gloss over most of the bumps before this update.

It should also make collision detection a little bit better, so that close calls favor the player.

Hope it's more fun to play now, and shout out to the player who reported the bug!