Release Notes 09/08/2022

We took last weekend off to relax from our wild launch last week, but we got right back to it earlier this week and have some exciting updates for you. The people that like pressing a bunch of buttons on their controllers are going to like this one a bit.

Release Notes -

Add: Track selection menu

Add: Canyon Trail MX

Add: Playground (WIP)

Add: Supercross (WIP)

Add: Straight Rhythm (WIP)

Add: gas and better brake gyro

Add: split brakes (you can run them on the same input if you prefer only one)

Remove: Off-axis crashing (temporarily)

Change: More uniform bike acceleration

Fix: Rear wheel crash bug when landing