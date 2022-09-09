 Skip to content

Motocross: Chasing the Dream update for 9 September 2022

Release Notes 09/08/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9481997 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We took last weekend off to relax from our wild launch last week, but we got right back to it earlier this week and have some exciting updates for you. The people that like pressing a bunch of buttons on their controllers are going to like this one a bit.

Release Notes -

Add: Track selection menu
Add: Canyon Trail MX
Add: Playground (WIP)
Add: Supercross (WIP)
Add: Straight Rhythm (WIP)
Add: gas and better brake gyro
Add: split brakes (you can run them on the same input if you prefer only one)
Remove: Off-axis crashing (temporarily)
Change: More uniform bike acceleration
Fix: Rear wheel crash bug when landing

