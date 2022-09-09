Patch v1.0.0.8

This is a larger patch.

A new float game as been added to the beach resort, with more being made for each remaining zone.

New effect added to 'Black Hole' talent.

Bugfixes:

Screenshake setting will now save properly.

VFX adjusted for Ancient Path entrance.

Position is now saved for maps that have multiple altars.

Teleport scrolls should now bring you to the sunset village if you have reached endgame. (In current saves, this will trigger upon being in any endgame map)

Flamethrowers now pause properly.

Boar Treasure Room food lowered as to not jump over 1 full size.

Fixed an issue that caused chef enemies to become immortal if they are killed and healed by food at the same time.

Ancient Path turrets now follow line of sight rules to engage.

White Spirit now does 400 base damage on breath instead of 9999.

Falling off the screen will now cancel any action you were doing and resets your state.

Eating Contest no longer prematurely exits to Game Over screen.

Well of the seal NPC now talks on approaching, not leaving.

For next update:

Updating text skip to be faster overall and usable in timed dialogue such as boss pre-battles.

Control menu adjustments to allow more key swaps as well as controller button swaps.

*At least 1 more additional float level.