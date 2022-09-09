 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 9 September 2022

v0.65 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9481865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Added Alraune

Bugs:

  • Fixed black donut giving one orb per status stack
  • Fixed hourglass interaction
  • Clean slate now only activates at the start of battle instead of every turn
  • hidden moon will now properly generate white orbs on crit
  • Voodoo doll will no longer crash the game if you use it with a solo girl.
  • poison kunai now properly poisons the enemy when an enemy attack misses the holder
  • candle wax now properly gives armor when burned
  • plague rat now generates poison instead of burn

Balance:

  • Seduce and Living Dream can now miss
  • Pollinate will now give double Focus if used on an Alraune
  • Increased Poison Kunai poison stacks

