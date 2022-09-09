v0.65 Patch Notes

New:
- Added Alraune
Bugs:
- Fixed black donut giving one orb per status stack
- Fixed hourglass interaction
- Clean slate now only activates at the start of battle instead of every turn
- hidden moon will now properly generate white orbs on crit
- Voodoo doll will no longer crash the game if you use it with a solo girl.
- poison kunai now properly poisons the enemy when an enemy attack misses the holder
- candle wax now properly gives armor when burned
- plague rat now generates poison instead of burn
Balance:
- Seduce and Living Dream can now miss
- Pollinate will now give double Focus if used on an Alraune
- Increased Poison Kunai poison stacks
Changed files in this update