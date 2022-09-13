Mission Update #2 is available for download!

TWO NEW MISSIONS

With our brand-new Mission Update #2 we are happy to introduce 2 whole new missions as well as a number of game improvements for Firefighting Simulator - The Squad.

Mission 1: Subway Renovation

It’s time to go underground: There’s a subway station set ablaze downtown. Get there in time, go in, save lives and fight the flaming hell of the underground platform and subway train. Will you manage to save them all and stop the inferno below?

This new scenario is an addition and an all-new environment that presents challenging tasks to complete. Each time you start the mission, a new scenario arrangement is generated for you to enhance your experience and challenge you randomly.

Mission 2: Through the Roof

It’s more than just a house fire. The building has been torn open by fire and explosions. The flaming golf structure is burning bright. The house, the garage, and part of the garden are burning. The T-Rex and the Viper will allow you to fight the exterior and interior fire through the gaping holes in the building’s structure. You can enter and climb around in the remnants of the house to attack the fire. You never know where the victims are, where the fire started and how to approach in this mission.

Will you be able to rise to the occasion and overcome this challenge? This mission is for experts who want to face off against a more challenging scenario in single or multiplayer mode.

BUG FIXES AND MINOR CHANGES

Removed a faulty interaction point from the Viper ladder, which teleported the player to the end of the ladder with the wrong animations

The player character of a client in a multiplayer session can no longer spin around when climbing a ladder.

Fixed: Client and Server could enter the Viper ladder at the same time, which resulted in strange behavior

Fixed a ladder climbing bug on the Viper truck.

Fixed: The ladder could clip through a wall and allow the player to walk on it through the wall in the “Industrial Maze Ablaze“ mission.

Fixed a stuck position in the “Baptism Of Fire” mission

Fixed: The player wasn’t taking damage when standing on top of the wreckage car in the "Behind The Fast Food" mission

Fixed a stuck position in the “Outback Warehouse“ mission where the character could get trapped between collapsed shelving units

Fixed the gap in the location borders in the “Outback Warehouse” mission

Fixed a stuck spot can be encountered after the user walks over the boxes in the "Explosive Load" mission

Fixed a stuck spot can be encountered after the user walks over the pallets in "Two Stories Troubles" mission

Fixed a point where the character can get stuck in the mission "Hot Food Truck Parking"

Fixed a problem where the player is unable to get back into the basket after getting out of it when using a ladder truck

Addressed a placement problem where a victim may spawn clipped into a couch in the mission "Office Burn-Out", preventing the AI from carrying it to safety

Fixed: The fire couldn’t be extinguished in a particular spot in the “Industrial Maze Ablaze” mission.

Fixed: Changing the camera sensitivity for the gamepad snapped the setting to 0, resulting in the inability to rotate the camera in-game.

Fixed the setup in “The Red-Hot Party!” mission. “Turning Off The Electricity” is now indicated with the right notification.

Fixed: Objectives weren’t shown correctly in the mission “Inflaming Of A Dumpster”

Fixed: ICM pin color for the missions of Mission Update #1 didn’t show the random mission color

Your Firefighting Simulator team