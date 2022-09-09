CHANGELOG - v2.7.4
- Team change restriction updated. Instead of only being able to switch teams while match is paused or in between matches, now it limits you from switching teams too close to the end of a countdown that would spawn you on to the field.
- Fix for voice channels. Still supporting all three voice modes, but reverted to the previous model of joining/disconnecting from channels during different game states.
- Fix for spectators being kicked for being idle.
- VRML S3 tab with season maps added to pedestal
Changed files in this update