 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Snapshot VR update for 9 September 2022

v2.7.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9481835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG - v2.7.4

  • Team change restriction updated. Instead of only being able to switch teams while match is paused or in between matches, now it limits you from switching teams too close to the end of a countdown that would spawn you on to the field.
  • Fix for voice channels. Still supporting all three voice modes, but reverted to the previous model of joining/disconnecting from channels during different game states.
  • Fix for spectators being kicked for being idle.
  • VRML S3 tab with season maps added to pedestal

Changed files in this update

Depot 1133581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link