Platypus Adventures 1.14
Minor update focused on aesthetics, adjustments and fixes
Adjustments
- Added "Quit to desktop" button in pause menu
- Adjusted Mac version post processing settings
- Adjusted waterfalls aesthetic
- Adjusted ocean beach aesthetic
- Adjusted ocean wave aesthetic
- Adjusted some lines of sight in the forest, improving objective visibility
- Random items will spawn at wave crashing locations
- Adjusted boulder hazard damage, negating 1 hit kills on Easy and Normal mode
- Adjusted palm tree hazard damage, negating 1 hit kills on Easy and Normal mode
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the swinging vine would sometimes fail to deploy
- Fixed an issue where the player could bypass the meteorite impact event
- Fixed an issue where the chef would request an invalid ingredient
Changed files in this update