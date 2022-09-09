 Skip to content

Platypus Adventures update for 9 September 2022

Platypus Adventures 1.14

Minor update focused on aesthetics, adjustments and fixes

Adjustments

  • Added "Quit to desktop" button in pause menu
  • Adjusted Mac version post processing settings
  • Adjusted waterfalls aesthetic
  • Adjusted ocean beach aesthetic
  • Adjusted ocean wave aesthetic
  • Adjusted some lines of sight in the forest, improving objective visibility
  • Random items will spawn at wave crashing locations
  • Adjusted boulder hazard damage, negating 1 hit kills on Easy and Normal mode
  • Adjusted palm tree hazard damage, negating 1 hit kills on Easy and Normal mode

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the swinging vine would sometimes fail to deploy
  • Fixed an issue where the player could bypass the meteorite impact event
  • Fixed an issue where the chef would request an invalid ingredient

