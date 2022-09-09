Hotfix V 0.6.1.D - Fixing game crashes in Tag Team arenas (fight selector etc)

Mighty gladiators, just a small update today but it should hopefully fix the crashing issues some people have reported when they clicked on the Fight Selector in tag team arenas. I've also done some work on the spike traps that should hopefully make them more reliable.

You will also notice some of the game backgrounds starting to change over the next few patches ( Doomtrek and endgame screen 1 so far ) - this is an ongoing process that I'll be doing to replace most of the homeland backgrounds and so on, to make the game look a bit more visually interesting!

Next week I am focusing on the "win game" end game animation cutscenes and hopefully should have another Regional Champion or two for you to fight.

Cheers Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

V 0.6.1.D ( September 9, 2022 ):

--- NEW FEATURES ---

• Added Demonplate Armour Set

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Adjusted Spikes so they retract once they have done damage - they are also a little more lenient as to when they trigger

• Fixed a bug where enemy gladiators defeated in Survival mode stayed dead in future rematches

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Fixed a bug where the game would crash when choosing the Fight Selector in some tag team arenas

• Fixed a bug where the game would crash when using the Training Dummy or Simulcrum battles in some tag team arenas

• Fixed a bug where it sometimes rained in indoor/urban arenas

• Changed Endgame Animation art and Doomtrek Intro art (as part of a larger overhaul coming soon)