AI War 2 update for 9 September 2022

5.512 Dyson Reapers

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.512_Dyson_Reapers

This one allows exo-war units to attack the necromancer. Spicy! Maybe convert them to mummies, or maybe run in fear? (I'm sure it will be mummies)

This one has a huge rebalance of the Dyson Sidekick mod by Badger, making them a lot more balanced and interesting based on his ongoing playtesting with his multiplayer group.

The Reclaimers and Point of Interest mods by Dismiss also have a number of bugfixes and tweaks.

More to come soon.
Enjoy!

