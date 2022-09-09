Live Maze has updated to version 1.8
Patch notes:
- Beta cosmetics have been implemented. If you have claimed a cosmetic before the official launch of the game, your player will now wear a crown
- Added a player counter before the scrolling text
- Fixed a bug where connection to Twitch was not possible, click in the channel name field and out of it to connect to Twitch, if connection failed the first attempt
- Fixed a bug where the camera would get stuck in space when following a player after the game ended
A webpage for everyone to edit their characters appearance will be added later. For now there is no way to disable the crown if you have one.
