 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Live Maze update for 9 September 2022

Live Maze has updated to version 1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9481459 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Live Maze has updated to version 1.8

Patch notes:

  • Beta cosmetics have been implemented. If you have claimed a cosmetic before the official launch of the game, your player will now wear a crown
  • Added a player counter before the scrolling text
  • Fixed a bug where connection to Twitch was not possible, click in the channel name field and out of it to connect to Twitch, if connection failed the first attempt
  • Fixed a bug where the camera would get stuck in space when following a player after the game ended

A webpage for everyone to edit their characters appearance will be added later. For now there is no way to disable the crown if you have one.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2063431
  • Loading history…
Depot 2063432
  • Loading history…
Depot 2063433
  • Loading history…
Depot 2063434
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link