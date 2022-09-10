V0.9.8 Update Log

Greetings, Mekaa adventurers!

Indies' Lies has updated to Version 0.9.8!

The latest update added new camp achievements and camp rewards, as well as new story episodes for 9 characters, and fixed some small issues!

1. New Camp Achievements & Camp Rewards

16 camps across the Mekaa continent are recruiting followers!

Join any camp at the start of your adventure. Complete camp achievements to unlock new, powerful cards and talents!

2. New Story Episodes

New story episodes for 9 characters (We're still working on the story episodes for Knights): Play the game at Roguelike mode at Difficulty Level 1, 3, 5 to experience the story episodes.

Follow Diego and uncover the truth about Magic Copper. Stand with Daniel as he confronts the lies of the new god Indies. More mysteries and adventures await!

Knights Beta:

Added transfer events for Knights

Reduced the damage of Akeem Senior Scholar and Gray Smoke Sorcerer

Reduced the damage of Manor Owner

Heretic buff is now non-removable and unaffected by Immune buff

Optimized some texts

4. Bug Fix

Knights Beta:

The Brave's Blessing, Raven Envoy and Sacred Memory buff can now stack correctly

Fixed the problem where the card "2x Power" could not draw cards correctly

Fixed the problem where the card "Magic Judgment" does not respond to talents

[Black Book] x [Indies' Lies] Bundle available now!

Like to play cards while enjoying stories? The Black Book X Indies' Lies bundle is available now! Explore a steampunk world caught between the beliefs of the gods, or listen to Russian folklore stories where you play as a young mage fights the forces of darkness to the end! Hurry up and grab both games while the bundle with extra 15% off!