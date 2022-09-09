 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ashen Empires update for 9 September 2022

Patch Notes 9.8.22

Share · View all patches · Build 9481294 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Some monitors/Resolutions crop title screens weird
  • Druid Staff sometimes summons a rogue wyvern
  • Game Crash: Closing all windows
  • Cannot type in a quantity when buying/selling in shop
  • Backpack dropping on H/L not following drop config
  • Fix for slop buckets
  • Resale value of fertilizer reduced
  • Removed soloable tag from Minor Storm Giants, Weakened Ettins
  • Adjusted spawns in Proudblood Valley slightly
  • Reduced planting difficulty of Bloodroot
  • Capped Ice Bolt damage at 550

Changed files in this update

Ashen Empires Content Depot 937381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link