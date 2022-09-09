- Some monitors/Resolutions crop title screens weird
- Druid Staff sometimes summons a rogue wyvern
- Game Crash: Closing all windows
- Cannot type in a quantity when buying/selling in shop
- Backpack dropping on H/L not following drop config
- Fix for slop buckets
- Resale value of fertilizer reduced
- Removed soloable tag from Minor Storm Giants, Weakened Ettins
- Adjusted spawns in Proudblood Valley slightly
- Reduced planting difficulty of Bloodroot
- Capped Ice Bolt damage at 550
Ashen Empires update for 9 September 2022
Patch Notes 9.8.22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
