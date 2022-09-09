 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fighting Fantasy Classics update for 9 September 2022

Assassins of Allansia is now available to download

Share · View all patches · Build 9481264 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time to venture into another Fighting Fantasy gamebook! Tarrak Kazan, Oleander Redfly, Gretta Morg, Garanka Vassell and a mob of other highly-trained killers await you within the digital pages of Assassins of Allansia!

_Are YOU tough enough to survive attacks by Allansia's most dangerous and deadly assassins?

After accepting a challenge to survive on Snake Island, a nightmare unfolds when a bounty is placed on your head. Beware the ruthless assassins hellbent on hunting you down - but who are they? Where are they? Trust no one...
_

Ian Livingstone's 2019 adventure is brought to life by amazing illustrations courtesy of Krisztián Balla (licensed from Chameleon Comix) and a suitably action-packed fantasy cover from Karl Kopinski. As with all our FF Classics releases, we have automated the dice-rolling combat, inventory and turn to logic choices on the pages.

We'll also be announcing some new additions to the library very soon. Watch this Steam-space!

Changed files in this update

Fighting Fantasy Classics Content Depot 856881
  • Loading history…
Fighting Fantasy Classics MAC Depot 856882
  • Loading history…
Fighting Fantasy Classics WIN Depot 856883
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link