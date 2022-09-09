Assassins of Allansia is now available to download

It's time to venture into another Fighting Fantasy gamebook! Tarrak Kazan, Oleander Redfly, Gretta Morg, Garanka Vassell and a mob of other highly-trained killers await you within the digital pages of Assassins of Allansia!

_Are YOU tough enough to survive attacks by Allansia's most dangerous and deadly assassins?

After accepting a challenge to survive on Snake Island, a nightmare unfolds when a bounty is placed on your head. Beware the ruthless assassins hellbent on hunting you down - but who are they? Where are they? Trust no one...

_

Ian Livingstone's 2019 adventure is brought to life by amazing illustrations courtesy of Krisztián Balla (licensed from Chameleon Comix) and a suitably action-packed fantasy cover from Karl Kopinski. As with all our FF Classics releases, we have automated the dice-rolling combat, inventory and turn to logic choices on the pages.

We'll also be announcing some new additions to the library very soon. Watch this Steam-space!