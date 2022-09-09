 Skip to content

Jeebo & Jerbo vs. Life update for 9 September 2022

Huge Combat Update

9 September 2022

A huge combat update that overhauls a lot of combat and makes most enemies in chapter 2 much more interesting.
Some chapter 1 enemies and bosses have been altered as well.
Some player moves have been altered as well (mostly buffs)
Also fixed a bunch of bugs.
Added the ability to sell items.
Added item drops to certain enemies.
And a few other misc. things.

