On lower end hardware, there was a chance for quantization skips to happen even with really good frame-rate. This should be fixed now! As long as you have good frames (equal to or over half the BPM) then quantization skips should be extremely rare.
Mix Universe Playtest update for 9 September 2022
Fixed issues with quantization skips on lower end hardware.
