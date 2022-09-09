 Skip to content

Mix Universe Playtest update for 9 September 2022

Fixed issues with quantization skips on lower end hardware.

Mix Universe Playtest update for 9 September 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

On lower end hardware, there was a chance for quantization skips to happen even with really good frame-rate. This should be fixed now! As long as you have good frames (equal to or over half the BPM) then quantization skips should be extremely rare.

