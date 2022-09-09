 Skip to content

Soundodger 2 update for 9 September 2022

v0.3.2 (tiny fixes)

Last edited by Wendy

Hi, nothing major to see here. Just cleaning up a few pesky glitches that slipped through yesterday's big update. Have fun!

♥Bean

changelog v0.3.2

  • Fixed some main levels showing the incorrect thumbnail
  • Fixed camera movement when going to Color Editor window in Editor with a large arena active
  • Fixed hitbox inconsistencies when screen-wrapping
  • Changed trail and shadow challenges to be time-locked rather than frame-locked
  • Fixed large arena / large decoration lasers clipping through each other
  • Fixed Shift-clicking "restart" and "practice" buttons in Pause Menu firing off a powerup
  • Fixed arena angle events not working if they occur at 0.00s

