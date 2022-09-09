v0.3.2 (tiny fixes)

Hi, nothing major to see here. Just cleaning up a few pesky glitches that slipped through yesterday's big update. Have fun!
♥Bean
changelog v0.3.2
- Fixed some main levels showing the incorrect thumbnail
- Fixed camera movement when going to Color Editor window in Editor with a large arena active
- Fixed hitbox inconsistencies when screen-wrapping
- Changed trail and shadow challenges to be time-locked rather than frame-locked
- Fixed large arena / large decoration lasers clipping through each other
- Fixed Shift-clicking "restart" and "practice" buttons in Pause Menu firing off a powerup
- Fixed arena angle events not working if they occur at 0.00s
Changed files in this update