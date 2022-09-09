Hello guys!

In this update, we updated the mechanism of [Cloud Weaver], added Russian translations and fixed several bugs. We will keep polishing the new contents as well. Some adjustments and new contents will be added in the monthly update at the end of Sepetember.

Thank you for your support!

--Gunfire Studio

If you encountered any issues during the game and could not report with the in-game feedback function, you could send your Steam ID, issue description and screenshots to the qhstaff@2980.com. We will look into it as soon as possible.

Weapon

[Cloud Weaver]

Updated the damage mechanism. Now every spike hit is counted as 1 shot.

Updated the animation and controlling.

Text

Added Russian translations.

Fixed an issue that some texts are displayed in Chinese only.

Optimized some Korean translations.

Bug Fix

Fixed an issue that in the Spiritual Link mode, after discard the Cursed Scroll, the display of [Misfortune Aura] is incorrect.

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, the trajectory of [Cloud Weaver] disappears.

Fixed an issue that the controller selection list is improper.

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, [Xing Zhe’s] ascension – [Ancient Etching] causes weapon cannot be upgraded properly at [Mysterious Chests].

Fixed an issue that the reload of [Hexagon] can be interrupted by [Xing Zhe’s] talent – [Steady Stance].

Fixed an issue that the weapon skill of [Deafening Mortar] and [Flowing Light] causes the animation of [Soul Strike] is improper.

Fixed an animation error of [Xing Zhe’s] left eye at hero selection.

Fixed a stuck ground in [Anxi Desert – Stage 1].

Fixed several stuck grounds in [Hyperborean Jokul – Stage 1] and [Hyperborean Jokul – Stage 2].

Fixed an issue that the drop from Elite monster may not be picked up in [Hyperborean Jokul – Stage 2]

Fixed an issue that the sound effect of [Fatal Bloom] when triggering flying sword is improper.

Fixed an issue that when player is inflicted with Elemental Effect, the sound effect cannot end properly.

Fixed an issue that in the Spiritual Link mode, the weapon affected by [Elemental Conversion] cannot trigger [Crown Prince’s] ascension – [Energy Echo].

Fixed an issue that after changing the stage, the visual effect of [Lighting Ksana] cannot work properly.

Fixed an issue that after swapping weapons, the crosshair animation of [Dual Fang] does not work properly.

Fixed an issue that flying swords of [Swords Out] are improperly located after hitting the target.

Fixed an issue that the Spore Gemini does not explode properly when the stack is full.

Fixed an issue that when [Xing Zhe] is using [Hexagon], the weapon shield cannot end properly and the powerful shot cannot deal damage.

Follow us for the latest:

Gunfire Reborn Official Website

Gunfire Reborn Mobile Official Website

Gunfire Reborn Twitter

[Gunfire Reborn Discord](discord.gg/gunfire-reborn)

[Gunfire Reborn Reddit](reddit.com/r/GunfireReborn)

Gunfire Reborn Facebook

[url=https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy_7YvlpG5o5zxXNTIcYh4w]Gunfire Reborn YouTube