Build 9480934 · Last edited 9 September 2022 – 01:13:09 UTC by Wendy

Steam achievements / Steamworks features should once again be active on RB: Axolotl.

In addition, there is an extra dummy achievement in an extremely hard to find place.

I hope none of you ever have to change your SETTINGS. Muahahaha!

(It's actually the easiest achievement in the world to find).

For future RB: Axolotl updates follow us on discord or Twitter.