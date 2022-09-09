Small Update - Patch 0.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9480932 · Last edited 9 September 2022 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

I've just uploaded a new minor patch that fixes many longstanding bugs & enhances/refines a few aspects of the game.

These last few months I've been working non-stop on building new gameplay features & creating new mechanics/systems for the upcoming major content patch.

However these new features are still a little while away, so for the most part this patch is mainly for stability & bug fixes, with a few visual enhancements & quality of life improvements sprinkled in.

Here are the patch notes:

_

Foliage is now randomly spread around on grass, giving the background terrain a much improved look

Rebalanced many customer stat changes when using many basic objects like drink fountains

Many clunky GUI elements like buttons have been completely remade, to allow for future expandability

Hotkeys are now available for many NPC/Object actions like Selling, Relocating etc..

Improvements made to object placement & construction tools

Construction costs are now paid up front when placed rather than upon being built

New sound effects added for various NPC actions

Improvements made to customer AI while injured

Significantly improved load times, especially with large rec centers

Some minor balance changes have been made to daily bonuses

Laying groundwork for the upcoming major content patch

Mess now correctly affects injured customers' recovery rate,

nearby mess increases HP loss while no nearby mess decreases HP loss

The new-game checklist is now completable while the lighting engine is disabled

Fixed bug causing certain zone hours to restrict customers at incorrect times

Fixed a number of object/equipment related visual issues

Fixed issue causing incorrect trees to be cut down

Fixed a crash which may occur while using the 'Room' tool

Fixed crash that may occur when using arrow keys in the planner

Fixed error which may occur after calling in a nurse

Fixed issue allowing both customer review text lines to be the same

Various performance improvements to reduce fps stutter

Many additional unlisted changes & bug fixes

_

Final Note:

While it's a bit early to go into the upcoming features right now, I'm planning to post a big progress update soon which will detail & show what's coming in the next major patch, once it all starts coming together.

Thank you all for your continued support!