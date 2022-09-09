 Skip to content

Rec Center Tycoon update for 9 September 2022

Small Update - Patch 0.7.1

Patch 0.7.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!

I've just uploaded a new minor patch that fixes many longstanding bugs & enhances/refines a few aspects of the game.

These last few months I've been working non-stop on building new gameplay features & creating new mechanics/systems for the upcoming major content patch.

However these new features are still a little while away, so for the most part this patch is mainly for stability & bug fixes, with a few visual enhancements & quality of life improvements sprinkled in.

Here are the patch notes:

Minor Update 0.7.1:

_

  • Foliage is now randomly spread around on grass, giving the background terrain a much improved look

  • Rebalanced many customer stat changes when using many basic objects like drink fountains

  • Many clunky GUI elements like buttons have been completely remade, to allow for future expandability

  • Hotkeys are now available for many NPC/Object actions like Selling, Relocating etc..

  • Improvements made to object placement & construction tools

  • Construction costs are now paid up front when placed rather than upon being built

  • New sound effects added for various NPC actions

  • Improvements made to customer AI while injured

  • Significantly improved load times, especially with large rec centers

  • Some minor balance changes have been made to daily bonuses

  • Laying groundwork for the upcoming major content patch

  • Mess now correctly affects injured customers' recovery rate,
    nearby mess increases HP loss while no nearby mess decreases HP loss

  • The new-game checklist is now completable while the lighting engine is disabled

  • Fixed bug causing certain zone hours to restrict customers at incorrect times

  • Fixed a number of object/equipment related visual issues

  • Fixed issue causing incorrect trees to be cut down

  • Fixed a crash which may occur while using the 'Room' tool

  • Fixed crash that may occur when using arrow keys in the planner

  • Fixed error which may occur after calling in a nurse

  • Fixed issue allowing both customer review text lines to be the same

  • Various performance improvements to reduce fps stutter

  • Many additional unlisted changes & bug fixes

_

Final Note:

While it's a bit early to go into the upcoming features right now, I'm planning to post a big progress update soon which will detail & show what's coming in the next major patch, once it all starts coming together.

Thank you all for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

Rec Center Tycoon Content Depot 623701
