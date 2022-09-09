Small Update - Patch 0.7.1

Hey everyone!
I've just uploaded a new minor patch that fixes many longstanding bugs & enhances/refines a few aspects of the game.
These last few months I've been working non-stop on building new gameplay features & creating new mechanics/systems for the upcoming major content patch.
However these new features are still a little while away, so for the most part this patch is mainly for stability & bug fixes, with a few visual enhancements & quality of life improvements sprinkled in.
Here are the patch notes:
Minor Update 0.7.1:
_
-
Foliage is now randomly spread around on grass, giving the background terrain a much improved look
-
Rebalanced many customer stat changes when using many basic objects like drink fountains
-
Many clunky GUI elements like buttons have been completely remade, to allow for future expandability
-
Hotkeys are now available for many NPC/Object actions like Selling, Relocating etc..
-
Improvements made to object placement & construction tools
-
Construction costs are now paid up front when placed rather than upon being built
-
New sound effects added for various NPC actions
-
Improvements made to customer AI while injured
-
Significantly improved load times, especially with large rec centers
-
Some minor balance changes have been made to daily bonuses
-
Laying groundwork for the upcoming major content patch
-
Mess now correctly affects injured customers' recovery rate,
nearby mess increases HP loss while no nearby mess decreases HP loss
-
The new-game checklist is now completable while the lighting engine is disabled
-
Fixed bug causing certain zone hours to restrict customers at incorrect times
-
Fixed a number of object/equipment related visual issues
-
Fixed issue causing incorrect trees to be cut down
-
Fixed a crash which may occur while using the 'Room' tool
-
Fixed crash that may occur when using arrow keys in the planner
-
Fixed error which may occur after calling in a nurse
-
Fixed issue allowing both customer review text lines to be the same
-
Various performance improvements to reduce fps stutter
-
Many additional unlisted changes & bug fixes
_
Final Note:
While it's a bit early to go into the upcoming features right now, I'm planning to post a big progress update soon which will detail & show what's coming in the next major patch, once it all starts coming together.
Thank you all for your continued support!
