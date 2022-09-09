 Skip to content

Expedition Agartha update for 9 September 2022

Patch Notes 9/8/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes:

  • Stash size increased from 6x100 to 12x100
  • Added Attenuation for VOIP
  • ‘Cooked Rabbit’ max HP modifier now 100hp for 300s (should have been 150hp for 300s but was bugged)
  • Movement speed reworked to be a multiplier instead of additive, and default speed of unsheathed state now set to 100% so it feels less like a punishment to have weapons out.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed typo in description for ‘Steel Nodachi’ (“calvary” -> “cavalry”)
  • Fixed ‘Cooked Rabbit’ not correctly giving a maximum health buff
  • Fixed splitting stacks of consumables equipping the new stack
  • Fixed disconnecting while starving breaking the game
  • Fixed dying while disconnected stating player was killed by ‘None’ (Now are killed by ‘Agartha’)
  • Fixed various level design collision issues

