Patch Notes 9/8/2022

General Changes:
- Stash size increased from 6x100 to 12x100
- Added Attenuation for VOIP
- ‘Cooked Rabbit’ max HP modifier now 100hp for 300s (should have been 150hp for 300s but was bugged)
- Movement speed reworked to be a multiplier instead of additive, and default speed of unsheathed state now set to 100% so it feels less like a punishment to have weapons out.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed typo in description for ‘Steel Nodachi’ (“calvary” -> “cavalry”)
- Fixed ‘Cooked Rabbit’ not correctly giving a maximum health buff
- Fixed splitting stacks of consumables equipping the new stack
- Fixed disconnecting while starving breaking the game
- Fixed dying while disconnected stating player was killed by ‘None’ (Now are killed by ‘Agartha’)
- Fixed various level design collision issues
