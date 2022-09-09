9 / 9 Wonderland version update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9480891 · Last edited 9 September 2022 – 06:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent,

It is estimated that the version update of the Lingjing system will take 180 minutes at 9 / 9 14:00 (UTC / GMT: + 8:00). This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused to the simulation training of agents!

This update will issue compensation: Lingbi x10000

[new functions]

The welfare activity was launched in September!

After completing the activity task, you can obtain Bian que - casual teacher series clothing

Benefit function: Weekly exemption role update

This week's free experience of roles, agent camp: Qinghong, he ruoyao, Jiahui, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated grievance camp: Xing Tian, Nie Xiaoqian, spoon maniac

[new fitting room]

Mid Autumn Festival treasure box: Nalan lotus dance - Remote moon drinking series, he ruoyao - eye moon Invitation Cup series, Nie Xiaoqian - Guigong goddess series Return to heaven's treasure box: spoon maniac - Sweetheart nurse series Return to heaven's treasure box: Manlin - Catwoman series Newly added in the mall: Wei Qingyu - first sight series, summer rain - indefinite series

Balance adjustment