Epics Of Distant Realm 2 - Update 1.645

I started developing Epics Of Distant Realm 2 in March of 2020. Time goes by really fast, it's been 2.5 years...

In this process, I had many different experiences, Dear Friends. Epics Of Distant Realm 2 has been a sacred path for me, like the path of the mosque :D. The development process was quite painful and difficult for someone trying to do something with limited possibilities, but Kafka said, "After a point, it is impossible to give up, that is the point that needs to be reached." Taking the word as my principle, I completed my personal legend slowly and thoughtfully in 2.5 years.

Now, let me tell you about some of the things I added to the game;

We all know the language learning system, before learning a language was a mechanic that didn't help much in the game. With this update, I added the daily Scroll Collection quest that we can get from Sheikh Efendi to the game. After discovering the scrolls written in different languages ​​in the last room of the dungeons that we had previously cleared, we need to deliver them to Sheikh Efendi. These scrolls contain myths and anecdotes from the Far Realm Universe. We can understand the story better by reading the parchments whose language we know.

We've made the story and dialogues more detailed and comprehensive than previous versions. In previous versions, the story was told very implicitly, and within the update, the story is transferred to the player in a more understandable way.

The "Entrance" corner of the game was rather weak in the Entry, development and conclusion triangle. To address this weakness, we updated the first 20 minutes of the game to refer to the future.

It has been a long journey of 2,5 years, I would like to thank everyone who supported me and wrote / did not write reviews. Your views, opinions, feedbacks are very valuable to me. We have brought the game to this stage together by considering every feedback. :))

Remember, "The right person in the wrong place changes the world..."

Have fun. :))