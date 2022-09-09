 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 9 September 2022

2022.9.9update

Share · View all patches · Build 9480874 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Add project
・Abolished the function that can automatically judge the truth when receiving a report (made it a project effect)
・Even if simple battle is selected, if the enemy is destroyed, 1-20% of the opponent's money will be taken away.
-Fixed a bug where some CPU units were immediately destroyed under certain circumstances during battle.
・Replacement of images of some warlords
・Changed officer placement in some scenarios
・Other minor fixes

[important]
・It seems that an error will occur if you load past save data due to the increase in the number of variables to be saved.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2001001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link