2022.9.9update

・Add project

・Abolished the function that can automatically judge the truth when receiving a report (made it a project effect)

・Even if simple battle is selected, if the enemy is destroyed, 1-20% of the opponent's money will be taken away.

-Fixed a bug where some CPU units were immediately destroyed under certain circumstances during battle.

・Replacement of images of some warlords

・Changed officer placement in some scenarios

・Other minor fixes

[important]

・It seems that an error will occur if you load past save data due to the increase in the number of variables to be saved.